Three people were in custody after a fight at a Burger King on Bird Road in Miami-Dade led to a shooting in the parking lot Tuesday, police said.

The dispute began inside the fast food restaurant on Bird Road near 115th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said. At one point, the suspects ended up in the parking lot where they began to shoot at each other, police said.

One person was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with a laceration on his back. It's unknown if he was grazed by a bullet or something else caused the laceration.

No one else was injured. Police are still investigating the incident.

