About 2,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $30 million were offloaded in Puerto Rico, officials said.

An estimated $30 million in cocaine seized by authorities was offloaded in Puerto Rico, officials said.

The 2,000 pounds of cocaine was offloaded by the Coast Guard in San Juan Sunday after it was seized on Jan. 2 during a stop of a suspicious vessel near the Dominican Republic.

Four suspected smugglers were also detained during the operation. They've been placed in the custody of DEA agents.