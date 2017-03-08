Six in the Mix Host Roxanne Vargas was one of the judges at the popular cooking contest part of the annual Carnaval Miami.

The 36th edition of Carnaval Miami's Cooking Contest was held Tuesday evening. Six in the Mix host Roxanne Vargas emceed the event.

The contest offered a culinary stage to students, vocational and general public chefs of the future.

There were three rounds of tastings and a final round to crown Leslie Gonzalez from the General Public category as the overall winner.

She not only earned bragging rights for her salmon burger but a $500 cash prize, too.

Mariana Rodriguez, host of Acceso Total on our sister station Telemundo 51 was one of the night's judges.

Carnaval Miami is a key fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. The foundation supports the Latin community of South Florida all year long.