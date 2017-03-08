The 36th edition of Carnaval Miami's Cooking Contest was held Tuesday evening. Six in the Mix host Roxanne Vargas emceed the event.
The contest offered a culinary stage to students, vocational and general public chefs of the future.
There were three rounds of tastings and a final round to crown Leslie Gonzalez from the General Public category as the overall winner.
She not only earned bragging rights for her salmon burger but a $500 cash prize, too.
Mariana Rodriguez, host of Acceso Total on our sister station Telemundo 51 was one of the night's judges.
Carnaval Miami is a key fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana. The foundation supports the Latin community of South Florida all year long.
Published 46 minutes ago