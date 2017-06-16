Thirty-nine large Burmese python eggs were destroyed Friday after a contractor found the soon-to-be hatchlings near a canal in the Everglades, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Contractor John Hammond also found a 12-foot-long female snake lying atop the eggs, according to the organization. The python was later euthanized.

The removal is part of the FWC’s Python Removal Contractor Program, which aims to manage and eliminate the non-native species from South Florida’s wildlife. The program pays experienced contractors a certain amount of money to remove the invasive animals from the wild.

Contractors are paid monthly (on an hourly basis) and receive additional payments based on the size of the pythons they capture. If a python measures up to four feet, contractors will receive $50. For ever additional foot, contractors will receive $25.

That means Hammond received $250 for the 12-foot long python.

Burmese pythons, which are native to southern Asia, often prey on a wide range of mammals and birds, studies show. They have also been known to prey on American alligators and species categorized as threatened or endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“The Burmese python is an invasive species which negatively impacts native wildlife in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida,” the FWC wrote on their website. “The FWC is encouraging the public to help manage this nonnative constrictor.”

In addition the Python Removal Contractor Program, the FWC has a Python Pickup Program which allows the public to report python sightings to the organization. Participants of that program are eligible for a selection of prizes.

Last year, the FWC held a "2016 Python Challenge." 106 snakes were found during the month-long competition.



