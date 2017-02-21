Three men and a woman are facing charges after a mother was brutally beaten and repeatedly sexually assaulted in an apartment near her son when a drug deal went bad in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The suspects - Kortney Denise Ellis, 28, Davares Lenard Rowe, 24, Amos B. Currie, 22, and Kadrian Devante Spencer, 21 - were arrested Monday on multiple charges including sexual battery, armed kidnapping, robbery, burglary and aggravated battery.

All four were being held without bond Tuesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

According to arrest reports, the 30-year-old victim met Spencer at a McDonald's on Northwest 62nd Street and arranged to pick up some drugs for for Spencer and his friends at a convenience store.

The four suspects picked up the victim and her 4-year-old son and went to the store, but the victim said the drugs weren't there yet, the report said. The suspects then took the woman and her son to an apartment in the 6400 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

The woman was taken into a room with Ellis, who started hitting her several times with a wooden stool, then sexually assaulted her while searching for the drugs, the report said. Ellis also took the woman's phone, the report said.

Ellis walked out of the room and told Currie and Spencer to "do their thing and handle their business," and the two went in the room and sexually assaulted her, the report said. At one point, Currie pistol-whipped her and Ellis beat her, the report said.

The victim was taken into another room where two unknown suspects came in and took turns sexually assaulting her, the report said. Rowe then came in the room and threatened to kill the woman and her son, the report said.

The group then forced the woman and her son at gunpoint to get inside a vehicle and were driven to the area of Crandon Park, the report said. While they were in the car, Rowe told the woman "If you don't give me my money tomorrow I will be back to kill you and your son," the report said.

The reports said the victim was able to identify all of the suspects.