Miami police and rescue crews responded to a vehicle crash in Little Havana.

Four people were hospitalized after their vehicle lost control and crashed into a medical center in Little Havana, police say.

According to Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Ignatius Carroll, a Nissan SUV apparently lost control and ran up on the sidewalk and crashed into the staircase of the Interamerican Medical Center.

Authorities say five people were inside the vehicle the time of the accident and four were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.





The vehicle did not enter the building but significantly damaged the staircase and railing of the medical center.

No further details have been provided.