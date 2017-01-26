4 Suspects Wanted in Miami Beach Armed Robbery: Police

Miami Beach Police released surveillance images of four suspects wanted in an armed robbery.

Authorities are searching for four suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint on Miami Beach.

The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday as the victim was sitting in the sand and talking on his iPhone near 14th Street and the beach, Miami Beach Police said.

The four suspects approached the man and one of them told the victim he had a gun, then snatched the victim's phone. The other suspects frisked the victim, stealing cash and his wrist watch, police said.

Police said the suspects fled the scene but not before they were caught on surveillance images.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.