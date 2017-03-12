40th Annual Calle Ocho Festival in Miami

The 40th annual annual Calle Ocho festival in Miami is officially back.

The pachanga is back and bringing great music, food, performances, and much more with it.

If you're making it out to the block party, visit the NBC 6 / Telemundo 51 stage and meet some of your favorite personalities from each station during the event.

But you can't join in the festivities, we've got you covered. NBC 6 will be carrying a livestream of Calle Ocho festival from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Eastbound traffic on SW 8th Street from 27th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed. SW 7th Street will also close at 12th Avenue as well. Local residents will be able to use SW 7th and 9th Avenues on a limited basis.

Buses and other transit on the road will be detoured as well starting at 27th Avenue.

Calle Ocho will run from noon until 7 p.m. Sunday, but SW 8th Street will not reopen to traffic until 5 a.m. on Monday.