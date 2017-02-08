South Florida airports are feeling the effects of a winter storm darting toward the Northeast.
The storm is expected to hit New York and Boston in the next two days. Nationwide, 2,478 flights have been cancelled today through Friday.
Tuesday evening, 15 flights have been cancelled and 35 flights were delayedat Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. And, nine flights to Boston and New York were cancelled at Miami International International.
Airlines expect the number of flights to rise as the winter storm appraaches.
Published 51 minutes ago