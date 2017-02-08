A departure board displays flight cancellations to Miami at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights for Thursday and again Friday as Hurricane Matthew pelted the Florida coast with high winds and heavy rain.

South Florida airports are feeling the effects of a winter storm darting toward the Northeast.

The storm is expected to hit New York and Boston in the next two days. Nationwide, 2,478 flights have been cancelled today through Friday.

Tuesday evening, 15 flights have been cancelled and 35 flights were delayedat Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. And, nine flights to Boston and New York were cancelled at Miami International International.

Airlines expect the number of flights to rise as the winter storm appraaches.