A 46-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at North Miami police officers on Thursday, authorities say.

Police say two officers went to Derek Brunson's home located at 1410 Northwest 120th Street to serve him with a Domestic Violence Injunction.

But while the officers spoke to Roberts in the home, he pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officers.

Roberts then barricaded himself inside his home for hours until SWAT and negotiators were able to convince him to surrender. He was then taken into custody.

Roberts is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Resisting Officers with Violence.

No one was injured during the incident.