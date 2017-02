Rescue crews respond after five people reportedly fell from a high wire at a circus in Sarasota.

At least five people were injured after reportedly falling from a high wire at a circus in Sarasota.

Sarasota County officials said one person was hospitalized as a trauma alert after the incident at Circus Sarasota Wednesday.

The five people fell about 25 to 30 feet at the Circus Arts Conservatory on Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota Fire Rescue officials told WFLA.

No other information was immediately known.

