5 More Fresco y Más Grocery Stores Open in South Florida
5 More Fresco y Más Grocery Stores Open in South Florida

    A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to welcome five new Fresco y Más grocery stores to South Florida.

    The five new stores are in Miami and Hialeah, bringing a total of 11 to the area.

    Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, owns the supermarkets that cater to the large Hispanic population that calls South Florida home. The shelves are stocked with products like traditional Hispanic cakes called tres leches, root vegetables, malta drinks and even those typical Cuban pork roasters.

    The Fresco y Más expansion includes the creation of 128 jobs across the five new stores.

