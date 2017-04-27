500 Disney World Workers Affected if Haitian Status Ends

A union representing Walt Disney World workers said 500 Haitian workers at the theme park resort could be affected by a Trump administration proposal to end protective status for Haitians.

Union officials and Haitian workers on Wednesday demanded that the Trump administration extend the protected status for about 50,000 Haitian workers living in the United States under temporary protected status.

The designation is given to citizens of other countries who face economic hardship because of natural disasters or conflicts. Tens of thousands of Haitians came to the United States after an earthquake in 2010.

Officials with The Walt Disney Co. said they support efforts to extend the protective status for Haitian workers.

The company said in a statement that the Haitian workers are an important part of Disney World's workforce.

