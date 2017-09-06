58-Year-Old Man Falls Off Ladder While Putting Up Hurricane Shutters as Irma Approaches - NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
090617 hurricane irma 530 pm
Irma Moves Toward Florida
Category 5 Hurricane Has 185 MPH Winds
OLY-MIAMI

58-Year-Old Man Falls Off Ladder While Putting Up Hurricane Shutters as Irma Approaches

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    58-Year-Old Man Falls Off Ladder While Putting Up Hurricane Shutters as Irma Approaches

    A Weston man injured while putting up storm shutters Wednesday has authorities urging homeowners to take the necessary precautions.

    The 58-year-old man fell off a ladder Wednesday night while attempting to put up hurricane shutters, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles tweeted.

    Authorities are urging homeowners to take the necessary safety precautions when putting up storm shutters as Hurricane Irma approaches

    The man was airlifted to Memorial Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The man's identity and the severity of his injuries are not known at this time.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices