A Weston man injured while putting up storm shutters Wednesday has authorities urging homeowners to take the necessary precautions.

The 58-year-old man fell off a ladder Wednesday night while attempting to put up hurricane shutters, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles tweeted.

Authorities are urging homeowners to take the necessary safety precautions when putting up storm shutters as Hurricane Irma approaches



The man was airlifted to Memorial Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The man's identity and the severity of his injuries are not known at this time.