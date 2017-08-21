6 Kids Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Involving School Van in SW Miami-Dade - NBC 6 South Florida
6 Kids Hospitalized After Rollover Crash Involving School Van in SW Miami-Dade

    RAW: Scene of a school van crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Six children were injured when a private school van was involved in a rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

    The crash happened in the 18100 block of Southwest 105th Avenue. Footage showed the white van on its side and several rescue trucks on the scene.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said six minors, including pre-teens and teens, were taken to the Jackson Memorial South Hospital with minor injuries. A total of 13 people were in the van, and 11 were minors.

    According to Miami-Dade Police, the van, which was coming from Terra Environmental Research School, was involved in a crash with a Nissan Sentra.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago

