Six children were injured when a private school van was involved in a rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 18100 block of Southwest 105th Avenue. Footage showed the white van on its side and several rescue trucks on the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said six minors, including pre-teens and teens, were taken to the Jackson Memorial South Hospital with minor injuries. A total of 13 people were in the van, and 11 were minors.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the van, which was coming from Terra Environmental Research School, was involved in a crash with a Nissan Sentra.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.