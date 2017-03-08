For many college students, Spring Break and alcohol go hand in hand. But one city in Florida’s panhandle is saying not on its’ beaches.

Six college-aged spring breakers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly violating Panama City Beach’s alcohol ban, according to a local news outlet.

Possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages on any of the city’s beaches is strictly prohibited for the entire month of March each year.

"Spring Breakers, we want you to go home with great memories, not a criminal history," the Panama City Beach Police Department wrote in a tweet warning visitors of the ban.

Violators are subject to a $500 fine, being jailed, probation, or a combination of them all.

The six arrests over the weekend represent the first during month-long prohibition this year. Over 260 people were arrested for violating the city’s alcohol ban in 2016.