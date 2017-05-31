Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called out to Arcola Lake Elementary School after several students fell ill Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:20 p.m., six students ingested Melatonin gummy bears and began feeling sleepy, Miami-Dade Schools Police Department said. The students are between the age of 10 and 13.

Paramedics treated the students at the school. Their parents were notified and picked up the students from school. No one was transported to the hospital.

It's unclear how the students got hold of the dietary supplements.

Florida Gator Found In Pool