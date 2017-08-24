In less than a month, summer will officially be over in South Florida. Although the region enjoys constant sunshine for most of the year, residents and tourists can live out the last days of summer with fun weekend activities in Broward and Miami-Dade. There’s also some indoor options just in case the weather is rainy.

Dive-in movie in Tamarac

There are drive-in movies, and then there are dive-in movies. On Saturday, August 26, Tamarac Parks and Recreation will screen the Disney film “Moana” at the Caporella Aquatic Center on 9300 NW 58 St. in Tamarac. Attendees can swim in the pool as they watch Moana’s adventure unfold on screen. Snacks will be available for purchase and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $3.50 for kids under 17 and $4 for adults. For more information, click here.

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

The boxing matchup of the year is set to take place in Las Vegas this Saturday, but there are still fun ways to watch around South Florida. You can watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off at your local Duffy’s Sports Grill, or you can watch on a 30-feet LED screen at E11even Miami. The screening at E11even will be hosted by Arianny Celeste and starts at 8 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend the event at E11even and present a valid photo ID to enter. For more information, click here.

Duffy’s is offering a $10 bonus card valid for your next visit at their live viewing party. For more information, click here.

Several other locations are offering viewing parties for the megamatch. For a more comprehensive list of where else you can watch, go here.

FATVillage Art Walk in Fort Lauderdale

Catch the FATVillage Artwalk this Saturday on 521 NW 1st Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. The event, which allows you to check out art galleries, studios and creative businesses in the district, occurs on the last Saturday of each month. Free parking is available on the corner of NE 5th Avenue and NE 9th Street. For more information, click here.

Free Admission to South Florida National Parks

August 25 is the National Park Service’s birthday, which means free admission to all 392 U.S. national parks. In South Florida, that means you can check parks like Everglades National Park -- an area teeming with camping activities and animals like alligators, manatees, Florida panthers and birds -- without worrying about admission costs. There are, of course, other national parks in South Florida, like Biscayne National Park, which require no entrance fee. For more information, click here.

Screening of “Moana” in Sunrise

You can also watch “Moana” at the Sunrise Civic Center Theatre from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an admission cost of $5. The fee includes popcorn and one drink. For more information, click here.

Fishing Derby at Zoo Miami

An educational and fun-filled activity for the whole family will take place at Zoo Miami this Sunday. The zoo will provide families with rods and bait to “go fish” for invasive fish species in the water. Registration costs $50 (including breakfast and full-day zoo admission) and $40 for members. For more information, click here.



