6 Things to Know - Cop Murder Trial, D-Day Anniversary | NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Open For Doppler 6000 Radar
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

6 Things to Know - Cop Murder Trial, D-Day Anniversary

Before you head out the door to start your Tuesday, NBC 6 has the top six stories we're working on for you.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices