A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car in Coral Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Woodside Driver and Northwest 35th Court.

Coral Springs Police said the child darted in between cars when the boy was struck by a woman driving a Subaru. The car was driving into "The Preserves" building complex.

The driver remained on scene.

The 6-year-old was rushed to Broward Health North Medical Center. The boy's condition is unknown.