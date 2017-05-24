Seven people had been reported missing Wednesday, being found nearly an hour later following a massive search.

Seven divers who were reported missing in the ocean off Palm Beach County Wednesday have been found safe, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Officials said the divers were on a commercial vessel named "The Emerald" when they went missing about five miles east of Jupiter Inlet.

The divers were later found and all were safe. Five of them were recovered by a good Samaritan and the other two were recovered by the the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

