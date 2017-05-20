8 People Injured After Plane Collides with Truck at Airport

At least eight people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an airplane collided with a utility truck at Los Angeles International Airport (Published 35 minutes ago)

At least eight people were injured after an airplane collided with a utility truck at Los Angeles International Airport.

Officials say the single aisle commercial passenger jet collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing on the taxiway near the runway, causing the truck to overturn.

Eight people on the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were 146 passengers and crew aboard Aero Mexico flight 642 from Mexico City. No one on the plane was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.