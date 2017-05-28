AAA Offering Free Tipsy Tow Service Over Memorial Day Weekend

If you're planning on partaking in some Memorial Day weekend activities, AAA wants to make sure you don't get behind the wheel and drive drunk.

The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser are teaming up to bring back its "Tow to Go" program on May 26-30.

The company is offering free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members. The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Here are a few important Tow to Go guidelines: