AAA Offering Free Tipsy Tow Service Over Memorial Day Weekend

If you're planning on partaking in some Memorial Day weekend activities, AAA wants to make sure you don't get behind the wheel and drive drunk.
The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation and Budweiser are teaming up to bring back its "Tow to Go" program on May 26-30.
The company is offering free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members. The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
Here are a few important Tow to Go guidelines:
- Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.
- You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
Published 1 minute ago