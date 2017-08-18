Police say a skimmer was found on an ATM in the main lobby of Mt. Sinai Medical Center.

Police are investigating after they say an ATM skimmer was discovered in a Miami Beach hospital.

The skimmer was discovered last month on an ATM in the main lobby of Mt. Sinai Medical Center, according to Miami Beach Police.

According to police, at least seven ATM customers had their information stolen, and that information was used to create new ATM cards. Three suspects were seen on surveillance video using the new ATM cards days after the information was stolen.

Police believe thousands of dollars have been stolen from bank accounts as a result of the skimmer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.