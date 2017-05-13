United Airlines Cockpit Access Information Released

United Airlines said in a statement Saturday that their cockpit door access information may have been made public.

Maddie King, a spokesperson for United released a statement that reads, “We have learned that some cockpit door access information may have been made public. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority and United utilizes a number of measures to keep our flight decks secure beyond door access information. In the interim this protocol ensures our cockpits remain secure. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

It is currently unclear how the confidential information was made public.