Devon Dean appears in court on charges related to a stolen tow truck and police chase in Miami-Dade. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

A South Florida man who allegedly struck police cars as he led officers on a chase in a stolen flatbed tow truck made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Devon Dean, 37, is facing a slew of criminal charges including grand theft and battery on a law enforcement officer for what prosecutors say he did Tuesday night.

He was given $23,500 bond at a hearing Wednesday. He was appointed a public defender.

Doral Police say they were chasing Dean down the Palmetto as he dodged palm trees and light poles and was driving into oncoming traffic. But Dean's luck ran out under the overpass on 107th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street as he left the expressway and was arrested.