Aerial spraying for mosquitoes is scheduled for Thursday across several parts of Miami-Dade County.

The spraying will target areas where the number of mosquitoes has greatly increased. Those areas include Homestead, Florida City, The Redland, West Kendall, parts of Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, South Miami Coral Gables, Pinecrest and Miami. Officials said the complaints from residents about mosquitoes has also increased.

The spraying will take place at 8 p.m., weather permitting. Miami-Dade County will use the pesticide Dibrom, which is also known as naled, in the mosquito control flight.

Officials warn anyone with known allergies to the pesticide to remain indoors during the spraying. Beekeepers in the area are also being asked to keep their bees covered at during the spray mission.

