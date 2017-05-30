Alaska Airlines Flight From Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport Diverted to Kansas City | NBC 6 South Florida
Alaska Airlines Flight From Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport Diverted to Kansas City

    Alaska Airlines

    An Alaska Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Seattle was diverted to Kansas City after a burning smell and fumes were reported on the plane.

    Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Halley Knigge says the odor appeared to come from a bathroom and the plane was diverted as a precaution Monday night.

    The three flight attendants were checked by medical personnel but no injuries were reported.

    Passengers had to stay overnight in Kansas City and will be placed on another flight Tuesday.

    The airline said it will reimburse passengers for hotels and food.

