Alert Issued for Missing 1 Year Old Jacksonville Girl

A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 1 year old girl from Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Nova Ngo was last seen in the area of the 9000th block of Prosperity Lake Drive in Jacksonville, wearing a pink and purple shirt.

Authorities believe the girl may be in the company of Jimmy Ngo. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black Los Angeles hat, black pants and dark ray band glasses.

Jimmy Ngo also has a tattoo that stretches across his chest. They may be traveling in a 2011 light blue Chevrolet Silverado, Florida tag number 1090PM. The vehicle is a 4x4 crew cab with an after-market light bar.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. You may also contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774).