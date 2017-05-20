Alleged Voyeur Arrested for Filming Women, Underage Girls Undressing | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Alleged Voyeur Arrested for Filming Women, Underage Girls Undressing

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Monroe County Sheriff's Office
    Charles Schmidt

    Police have arrested a man accused of hiding cameras and recording inside women's restrooms in the Florida Keys.

    Charles Schmidt, 36, of Homestead was arrested in Washington State on a traffic stop and is being held on our charges of video voyeurism, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

    In May of 2016, coat hooks with cameras hidden inside them were found mounted inside bathroom stalls at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada, at the Circle K Convenience store at the 99 mile marker and inside public restrooms at Harry Harris Park.

    Detectives say videos recovered from the coat hook cameras show numerous women and some underage girls in various states of undress. Investigators used their accumulated evidence to file for a warrant for Schmidt.

    He will be returned to Monroe County to face the charges.

    Published 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices