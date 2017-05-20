Alleged Voyeur Arrested for Filming Women, Underage Girls Undressing

Police have arrested a man accused of hiding cameras and recording inside women's restrooms in the Florida Keys.

Charles Schmidt, 36, of Homestead was arrested in Washington State on a traffic stop and is being held on our charges of video voyeurism, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

In May of 2016, coat hooks with cameras hidden inside them were found mounted inside bathroom stalls at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada, at the Circle K Convenience store at the 99 mile marker and inside public restrooms at Harry Harris Park.

Detectives say videos recovered from the coat hook cameras show numerous women and some underage girls in various states of undress. Investigators used their accumulated evidence to file for a warrant for Schmidt.

He will be returned to Monroe County to face the charges.