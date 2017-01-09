Students are evacuated at Alper JCC in southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami Beach Jewish Community Center was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat Monday morning, shortly after another evacuation at the Alper JCC in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials with the JCC at 4221 Pine Tree Drive said they called Miami Beach Police after receiving the threat. The building was evacuated and police were going through the building.

Police said the threat had been received by telephone, and the street was closed down.

Minutes earlier, the Dave & Mary Alper JCC at 11155 Southwest 112th Avenue had been evacuated for another bomb threat. Footage showed dozens of students gathered in groups outside the center as police and fire officials responded.

Miami-Dade Police said the Alper JCC also received the threat over the phone, and that staff evacuated the buildings out of an abundance of caution.

A bomb squad was doing a security sweep, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.