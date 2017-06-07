Amazon Distribution Center Will Open at Miami-Opa Locka Airport | NBC 6 South Florida
Amazon Distribution Center Will Open at Miami-Opa Locka Airport

    Those who have Amazon Prime can now get groceries delivered right to their doors with the new service.

    (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)

    Amazon will open a distribution center at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport by the end of 2018, increasing local delivery times and distribution.

    The center, which will be built on 91 acres of airport land, is expected to bring more than 1,000 full-time jobs, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement Wednesday. Amazon will pay $102,000 per month and $1.2 million annually to rent the space.

    “Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world; therefore, I am not surprised that they would like to set-up-shop in Miami-Dade,” Gimenez said. "It is also further evidence of our commitment to diverse the economy so that our 2.7 million residents will have additional opportunities for employment.”

    The Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved the leasing of the property to Amazon and the Carrie Meek Foundation.  

