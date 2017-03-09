Those who have Amazon Prime can now get groceries delivered right to their doors with the new service.

There's now another service that will deliver groceries right to your doorstep in South Florida.

"Amazon Fresh" is set to launch in eight cities Thursday: Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Miramar, Miami Gardens, Coral Gables, Hialeah, Westchester and Kendall.

With the service, you can place an order in the early morning, and get it delivered that night - or order before bed, and the food will be waiting on your doorstep in time for breakfast the next day.

The service is only available to Amazon Prime members and it costs an additional $14.99 per month on top of a prime membership.