Officials were able to locate the vehicle after it was taken Monday morning. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A man was in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a Miami hospital and crashed it Monday morning.

The ambulance was reportedly stolen from Jackson Memorial Hospital's crisis center at 1695 Northwest 9th Avenue as the driver was dropping off a patient.

Miami-Dade Police said the suspect, David Bozeman, was discharged from the hospital, saw the ambulance parked in a secure area, jumped in and stole it.

Bozeman crashed the ambulance in the 900 block of Northwest 2nd Street a short time later.

Bozeman wasn't injured and was taken into custody. It's unknown what charges he may face.

The ambulance had minor damage.

