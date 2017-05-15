A man was in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a Miami hospital and crashed it Monday morning.
The ambulance was reportedly stolen from Jackson Memorial Hospital's crisis center at 1695 Northwest 9th Avenue as the driver was dropping off a patient.
Miami-Dade Police said the suspect, David Bozeman, was discharged from the hospital, saw the ambulance parked in a secure area, jumped in and stole it.
Bozeman crashed the ambulance in the 900 block of Northwest 2nd Street a short time later.
Bozeman wasn't injured and was taken into custody. It's unknown what charges he may face.
The ambulance had minor damage.
