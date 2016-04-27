An American Airlines flight that was heading to Miami from Boston was diverted to South Carolina for a disruptive passenger, officials said. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

American Airlines Flight to Miami Diverted to Charleston for Disruptive Passenger

An American Airlines flight that was heading to Miami from Boston was diverted to South Carolina for a disruptive passenger, officials said.

AA flight 1006 was diverted to Charleston International Airport around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The flight had left Boston around 1:30 p.m. and had been scheduled to arrive around 4:30 p.m.

The disruptive passenger was taken off the plane in Charleston and the plane continued on its trip to Miami.

Officials at the airport in Charleston said the FBI is investigating the incident and the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The details of the disruption were unknown.

