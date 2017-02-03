Anti-Theft Device Helps Catch Plantation Bank Robber: FBI

A man who used a knife to rob a Plantation bank was caught after some quick-thinking tellers placed anti-theft devices in with the stolen cash, authorities said.

Stephen Michael Gordon, 26, is facing federal charges in Tuesday's robbery at the TD Bank at 1800 N. Pine Island Road, FBI officials said.

Gordon was in federal custody Friday, and attorney information wasn't immediately available.

According to a criminal complaint, Gordon approached an employee and pulled out a knife as he told her to "give me all the money." He continued to yell "Don't look at me, put it in a bag, fast, fast, hurry up" as the teller placed cash and an anti-theft device into a bag and handed it to him, the complaint said.

Gordon went to two other tellers and demanded money, and the tellers complied but included anti-theft devices, the complaint said. Gordon fled the bank with more than $4,700 in cash, according to the complaint.

Authorities used the anti-theft devices to track Gordon down to the home he shares with his mother in the 7400 block of Northwest 17th Street in Plantation, the complaint said.

Gordon was taken into custody and admitted that he was the person seen in surveillance photos robbing the bank, the complaint said.