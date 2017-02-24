Landlords in New Britain are protesting an ordinance and a street closure is planned tonight.

If you’re looking to rent an apartment in Miami-Dade County, be prepared to shell out more money than most other cities across the country.

According to the latest Zumper National Rent Report, it cost a median average of $1,800 to rent a one bedroom location in the county – ranking ninth in the country behind such cities as New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. San Francisco ranked the highest at $3,310.

For two bedroom places, Miami ranked eighth in the country at an average of $2,500 – again, San Francisco leads the nation at $4,500. The averages for February 2017 rank the same as the year prior.

Fisher Island is the highest costing area in Miami-Dade at an average of $5,100 for a one bedroom unit. Venetian Island has an average of $2,600 while South Beach and Key Biscayne charge an average of $2,500, up over eight and six percent from last quarter respectively.

Those looking in areas such as Coral Gables and West Little Havana will pay an average of $1,500 a month, while Liberty City and West Little River are among the areas where you can find a place starting at $700.