    Lining up since Friday for some, the mostly elderly crowd is hoping to be one of the few to actually get one of the coveted spots.

    Dozens of people lined up outside the Miami Beach Housing Authority early Tuesday morning – all hoping to one day be able to live inside one of the city’s low incoming housing developments.

    The group, most of them elderly or on fixed incomes, waited outside the Alton Road location to fill out applications – though not everyone is guaranteed a spot. Some are already residents of other locations in the city and must move due to finances, while others are looking to relocate from other spots in the county.

    Some of the applicants had been in line since Friday for a chance at one of the coveted locations.

