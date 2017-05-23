Ariana Grande concert-goers express their shock after an explosion at Manchester Arena killed 22 people. They describe the panic after the blast.

Singer Ariana Grande is back in her hometown of Boca Raton after a bomb was detonated at the end of her concert in Manchester, England Monday evening. The terrorist attack at Manchester Arena claimed the lives of 22 people and injured 59 others.

Hours after the fatal explosion, the 23-year-old singer boarded a private plane with her mom, Joan Grande, and pet dog, Toulouse, and traveled to South Florida, E! News reports.

British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke outside 10 Downing Street in London the morning after an apparent suicide bomber killed more than a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. (Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

“They were met at the airport by Ariana's boyfriend, Mac Miller," a source told E! News. "When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss. Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car. Ariana looked exhausted and like she didn't get much sleep. She seemed like she just wanted to get home and be with her loved ones."

After the attack, the “One Last Time” singer tweeted that she was “broken”, adding that "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

Grande is scheduled to perform Thursday in London, but her rep has not said if that show will be postponed. A source told E! News the singer’s management team has not decided whether the rest of the Dangerous Woman tour will be postponed.