Armed Duo Robs Family Dollar in NW Dade

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance video Tuesday of an armed robbery a Family Dollar in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Two masked men armed with guns stormed into the store on Feb. 13 around 7 p.m. demanding cash. The hold-up happened at the Family Dollar located on Northwest 149th Street and 7th Avenue.

In the video, the dangerous duo is seen pointing guns at shoppers, including a young child.

Miami-Dade Police said the crooks ordered everyone to lay down on the ground. That's when one of the thieves walked over to the cashier and demanded money from the safe and cash register.

Detectives said the robbers got away with about $110. Fortunately, no one was hurt.