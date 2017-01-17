Armed Robbery at Metro PCS in Tamarac Caught on Camera

RAW VIDEO: The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed men who were caught on camera robbing a Metro PCS in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for two armed men who were caught on camera robbing a Tamarac phone shop on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened at the Metro PCS store at 3178 W. Commercial Boulevard, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows the suspects runs into the store, with one of them pointing a gun at the head of a 19-year-old cashier. He forced her into a back room while the other suspect grabbed a second female employee, authorities said.

A third employee, an 18-year-old man, had just returned from a break and was also forced into a back room. The suspects subdued the three employees and stole several items, officials said.

One of the suspects wore an “I survived Lily’s Bat Mintzvah” hoodie during the robbery, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.