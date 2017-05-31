Armed Suspects Struggle to Escape Pawn Shop in West Park

Surveillance video showed the sloppy exit of two armed thieves during a robbery at a pawn shop in West Park. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two armed robbers had a sloppy exit during a stick up at a pawn shop in West Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video that shows the thieves struggling to escape after they stormed into the business with guns drawn.

The hold-up happened around 5:30 p.m. May 22 at the Cash Inn Pawn Shop.

Once the robbers rushed into the store, a man carrying a bag ran toward the counter as a second man pointed a gun at employees and customers, video shows. An employee shot at the thieves and the armed robber fired back as customers ran for cover, police said. Three customers were caught in the crossfire, according to a police press release.

When the crooks tried to run out, they were unable to open the front door. Footage shows the men, who appeared to be panicking, hitting the door, trying to get it to open.

The desperate duo then run toward the display counter and slid through a small opening between the metal bars and the counter, footage shows. The bigger robber had trouble getting through and was momentarily stuck in the gap, but he eventually got through. Footage shows the pair running out through the back exit.

It's unclear if they got away with anything.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.