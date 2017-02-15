Armed Thieves Pistol-Whipped, Robbed Man in Wilton Manors | NBC 6 South Florida
Armed Thieves Pistol-Whipped, Robbed Man in Wilton Manors

    Police are searching for a pair of violent crooks who robbed and pistol-whipped a man in Wilton Manors.

    The armed robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday as the victim was walking in the 100 block of Northeast 21st Court, police said.

    A security camera was recording as the suspects, a heavyset black or Hispanic male and a skinny white or Hispanic male, hid behind some bushes. They then ran up to the victim, who tried to run away on foot as the heavyset man pointed a handgun.

    The suspects got into their car and chased after the victim, finally catching up to him down the street. They pistol-whipped him and stole his personal belongings, police said.

    Police said the suspects were in a dark colored 2012 or newer Honda CRV. Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton Manors Police at 954-390-2150.

