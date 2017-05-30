Arrest Made in Death of Former South Florida High School Quarterback | NBC 6 South Florida
Arrest Made in Death of Former South Florida High School Quarterback

    Police have arrested the man to have allegedly killed the former quarterback for South Dade High School.

    Police have arrested the man accused shooting and killing a former South Florida high school quarterback.

    Khevani Francois, 19, is being held without bond on several charges, including second degree murder, for the death of 19-year-old Marlin Goodluck.

    Goodluck's family had already planned tonight's vigil when word of the arrest came. The vigil was held in the exact location in southwest Miami-Dade where the 19-year-old was gunned down a week ago while walking with a friend.

    Goodluck was a former quarterback at South Dade Senior High School, and had hopes of playing college ball.

    Police have not released any information on what might've led to the shooting.

