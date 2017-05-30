Arrest Made in Death of Former South Florida High School Quarterback

Police have arrested the man accused shooting and killing a former South Florida high school quarterback.
Khevani Francois, 19, is being held without bond on several charges, including second degree murder, for the death of 19-year-old Marlin Goodluck.
Goodluck's family had already planned tonight's vigil when word of the arrest came. The vigil was held in the exact location in southwest Miami-Dade where the 19-year-old was gunned down a week ago while walking with a friend.
Goodluck was a former quarterback at South Dade Senior High School, and had hopes of playing college ball.
Police have not released any information on what might've led to the shooting.
