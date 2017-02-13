A Miami Beach man is accused of making threats online against two Miami Beach police officers.

Ricky Scott Weinberger, 54, was arrested Saturday after detectives said he spent days harassing the officers on a law enforcement blog.

Police also released a photo showing 16 guns and ammunition found at the suspect's home.

According to a police report, Weinberger began posting threatening comments on Jan. 25 on the Miami Beach Police section of the LEO Affairs website.

Ricky Scott Weinberger



In the thread, the suspect called out two detectives who were involved in an investigation that led to his arrest back on Sept. 1.

Police said the 54-year-old started a thread title "Any good 13 on AJP." The "13" refers to information and "AJP" refers to the officer who was involved in his criminal case.

According to a police report, Weinberger posted again on Jan. 31: "AJ don't be a c***t and lie like a **** go to jail beeeech [SIC]."

Over the span of two weeks, police said Weinberger continued to post threatening comments on the thread, giving updates on his court hearings.

On Feb. 9, police said the suspect posted, "Ok papi u right I'm sorry but I won in 56 today...just my first win...Thanks Veronica wait til the feds come and take over no more Gloaty no more Levine no more AJ [SIC]." The "56" referred to court. On that day, Weinberger won his motion to get back his knives.

When officers arrested the 54-year-old at his Miami Beach home Saturday, he allegedly threatened an officer saying, "Don't rip the jacket or I'll f****** kill you!" The comment was captured on police body camera, according to an arrest report.

Officials said Weinberger violated a judge's order from Dec. 28 that prohibited him from having any contact, directly or indirectly, with any Miami Beach police officers. The order included social media, email and text messages.

He faces multiple charges including harassment and threatening a law enforcement officer.

The suspect's previous criminal charges included stalking and aggravated battery.

Weinberger is being held on no bond.