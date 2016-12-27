7 People, Including Kids, Injured After Violent Collision near Fountainbleau | NBC 6 South Florida
7 People, Including Kids, Injured After Violent Collision near Fountainbleau

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded Tuesday to a car crash that injured seven people, including two children, in the Fountainbleau neighborhood in Miami.

    The collision happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and Kendall Regional Hospital.

    Aerial footage showed at least two heavily damaged vehicles.

     

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
