Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded Tuesday to a car crash that injured seven people, including two children, in the Fountainbleau neighborhood in Miami.

The collision happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center and Kendall Regional Hospital.

Aerial footage showed at least two heavily damaged vehicles.

