A sketch of a possible suspect in the 2001 murder of Irving Sicherer.

Authorities in Aventura are hoping new technology will help them solve a cold case murder.

After nearly 16 long years, police are looking for a break in the murder of 76-year-old Irving Sicherer, which they say is the only unsolved murder in the city's history.

Police on Tuesday released four new sketches of a potential suspect thanks to advancements in DNA technology. Using forensic DNA analysis, police say they were able to create a snapshot of what the person of interest may look like.

Sicherer was found dead by family members in his Waterview condo on East Country Club Drive back on July 25, 2001. It remains a mystery why someone would want him dead.

"We will not rest, whether it takes 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, whatever it takes, until we find who's responsible, in order to bring closure to the family," Aventura Police Maj. Mike Bentolila said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.