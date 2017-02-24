Authorities Raid Fort Lauderdale Home

Authorities on Friday raided the home of a Fort Lauderdale man accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a Deerfield Beach company.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers and Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were seen at the home in the 2100 block of Northeast 61st Court that belongs to Salvatore Ciaramitaro.

Ciaramitaro, 47, is accused in a civil action of embezzling from List Industries, Inc., where he was the financial analyst for more than a dozen years.

Police said they were assisting an unnamed agency at the home and were awaiting a search warrant. Authorities said some illegal contraband was found in the home.

No other information was immediately known.

