Authorities Searching for Pair Who Tarred Dania Beach Home

RAW: A pair of vandals are caught on camera tarring a Dania Beach home. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Authorities are searching for a pair of vandals who were caught on camera dumping tar on a Dania Beach home.

The incident happened in the early hours of September 29, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the suspects tossed buckets of roofing tar on the homeowner's front door, front entrance and driveway. The homeowner estimates they caused about $3,000 in damage.

The tarred home in Dania Beach.

Photo credit: Broward Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.