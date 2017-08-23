Aventura Condo Manager Arrested in Kickback Scheme

The manager of an Aventura condominium was arrested for a kickback scheme in which he stole fund that were intended for condo repair work, authorities said. Donovan Michael Staley, 33, was arrested Tuesday.

The manager of an Aventura condominium was arrested for a kickback scheme in which he stole fund that were intended for condo repair work, authorities said.

Donovan Michael Staley, 33, was arrested Tuesday on charges of organized fraud, grand theft and unlawful use of a communications device, according to an arrest report and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

Staley, the manager of the Admirals Port Condominium on Northeast 183rd Street, was booked into jail and released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

According to the arrest report, the condo's engineer contacted an electric company to repair an emergency electrical situation. A contract was written up for $12,500 but Staley wanted the contract increased to $15,800, the report said.

These Are the Powerball Numbers That Come Up Most

Forty-four states participate in Powerball drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

Days later, Staley again asked for the price to be increased, this time to $18,800, the report said.

When the electrician asked why Staley wanted to be charged more, Staley said he would pocket the money and that would also ensure the electric company would get contracts on future renovations, authorities said.

The electrician felt like he was being shaken down, so he went to Aventura Police, who set up a sting operation.

"Six thousand dollars cash was placed into a Wells Fargo bank envelope, and it was delivered to Donovan Staley, who was then arrested," "This cash filled envelope was found in his pocket of course at the time of the arrest.

Staley was also accused of stealing cash from the laundry machine at the condo to the tune of $3,000, the arrest report said. He was caught doing it and bribed the person not to tell, authorities said.